Accused involved in sacrilege incident arrested

Srinagar: J&K police has arrested an accused, who was involved in an alleged sacrilege incident in old city here.

Police said an incident of sacrilege took place in Khan Masjid Gojwara, wherein a person threw Quran in water.

Police said they have arrested the accused.

“Accused namely Irshad Ahmad Mir of Maloora Srinagar arrested in overnight raids,” a police tweet said.

“The person seems of unsound mind,” it added.

Police has registered a case in Nowhatta Police station under relevant sections.