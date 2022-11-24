Arms, ammunition dropped by drone recovered in J&K’s Samba

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a drone along the border in Samba district.

Addressing reporters, Abhishek Mahajan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, said that that the drone had dropped a sealed packet.

“The drone came from the Pakistan side. A bomb disposal squad was called in. Two pistols, four magazines with bullets, one steel IED, a watch, a battery and 10 packets of currency notes were recovered,” the SSP said.