Army organises women’s snow cricket tournament in Kashmir

Public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 15:38
Srinagar: As part of Khelo India initiative, the Army on Thursday organised Women’s Snow Cricket tournament in Panzgam village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The event witnessed a total of four teams from Kralpora and Meelyal Block.

“It was a first-of-its-kind event in Kupwara, wherein young girls played cricket on a snowy field, demonstrating the community’s passion for sports. The girls engaged enthusiastically in the game with strong passion,” the Army said.

Public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area.

“Such frequent events conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara have seen widespread participation of local women.

“Several initiatives by the Army like establishment of skill development centres and organising competitions in schools to promote participation in extracurricular activities and sports are bringing a positive change. Indian Army is committed to play a role in encouraging sports amongst local youth,” the Army said.

