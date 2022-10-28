Army pays tributes to braveheart Rifleman Kulbushan Manta

Srinagar: GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen ADS Aujla paid rich tributes today to Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who made the supreme sacrifice on Friday in a joint cordon and search operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in village Washran in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Rifleman Kulbushan Manta had suffered gunshot wound and had been evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

“The Braveheart breathed his last at 12.30 p.m. on Oct 27,” army said.

Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta was twenty seven years old and had joined Army in 2014.

He belonged to village Gaunth of Kupvi (ST) Tehsil, Shimla District in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife.

“The mortal remains of Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta are being taken for last rites to his native place in Himachal Pradesh, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” army said.