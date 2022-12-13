Army recovers IED in J&K’s Sopore

Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Alert troops of the Army on Tuesday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area.

Police said that the troops of 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) found a suspected IED wrapped in a polythene bag in the Manz Seer village of Sopore.

“Bomb disposal squad, RR troops, local police and CRPF have reached the spot to defuse the suspected IED”, police said.

Further details were awaited

