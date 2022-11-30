Jammu & Kashmir

CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case

The officials said the raids were a part of the CBI investigation into the question paper leakage of financial accounts assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 30 November 2022 - 14:25
0 176 Less than a minute
CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case
CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case

Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 places in J&K’s Jammu and Samba districts.

The officials said the raids were a part of the CBI investigation into the question paper leakage of financial accounts assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

The exam was cancelled by the government after reports of paper leak in the recruitment process surfaced.

Sources said that the places raided include the residence of a J&K administrative service (JKAS) officer who was connected with the conduct of the cancelled exam.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 30 November 2022 - 14:25
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button