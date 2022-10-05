Civilian killed in security force misfire in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A civilian injured in misfiring by the security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district has succumbed in the hospital on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the civilian was injured in a misfiring incident in Haal village of Pulwama district Tuesday.

“He was shifted to hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed today. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad of Koterwali village in Shopian district”, sources said.