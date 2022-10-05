Jammu & Kashmir

Civilian killed in security force misfire in J&K’s Pulwama

Official sources said that the civilian was injured in a misfiring incident in Haal village of Pulwama district Tuesday.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 12:47
Srinagar: A civilian injured in misfiring by the security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district has succumbed in the hospital on Wednesday.

“He was shifted to hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed today. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad of Koterwali village in Shopian district”, sources said.

