CRPF Commandant in J&K’s Udhampur arrested for sexual harassment

Jammu: A Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in J&K’s Udhampur district was arrested on Monday for sexually harassing a female officer under his command, police said.

Police said that an Assistant Commandant, posted in Battal Ballian area of Udhampur, lodged an FIR against her Commandant, Surinder Singh Rana for sexually and mentally harassing her.

An FIR under sections 354-A (Making sexually coloured remarks amounting to sexual harassment), section 354-D (Seeking sexual favour) and section 509 (intentional insult) of IPC was registered against the commandant.

“He was arrested and later released on bail by the court,” police said.

