ED attaches Srinagar house of separatist leader, Shabir Shah

Shabir Shah situated at Afandi Bagh in Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 4 November 2022 - 12:54
Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached the house of separatist leader, Shabir Shah in J&K’s Srinagar city.

Officials said that the ED has provisionally attached an immovable property of Shabir Shah situated at Afandi Bagh in Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Shabir Shah is presently lodged in Tihar Jail where he was shifted from Srinagar after his arrest by the NIA in the money laundering case in J&K on July 25, 2017.

