Jammu & Kashmir

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 14:04
Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing.

