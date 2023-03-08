Farooq Abdullah welcomes Sibal’s ‘Insaaf Ke Sipahi’ platform

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday extended support to senior political leader and legal luminary Kapil Sibal’s newly-announced platform ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ to fight injustices.

According to a statement, Abdullah said, “Sibal sahab is a veteran leader and a seasoned lawyer, considered an important voice of the opposition, and his talk of bringing opposition parties and leaders together should be welcomed. There is nothing better than everyone uniting against injustices.”

He further added, “National Conference firmly stands with Kapil Sibal sahab in his new initiative. The party rank and file, including Omar Abdullah, is of the firm belief that the initiative will act as a catalyst in bringing the opposition parties together for a common cause of fighting injustices.”

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal recently announced that he would launch the political platform to fight against injustice and to create a people’s movement against the BJP.

He also urged the Opposition leaders to support his endeavour that he will formally launch on March 11.