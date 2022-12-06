Jammu & Kashmir

IED recovered in J&K’s Shopian district

Police said, "On Tuesday an IED was recovered in Shirmal village of Shopian district by the security forces.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 13:52
Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered on Tuesday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“A joint team of the local police and the Army recovered the IED. Bomb disposal squad has been called in to defuse the IED”.

Further details were awaited.

