Jammu & Kashmir

Infiltration bid in LoC foiled, one terrorist killed

The sources said that terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Indian side in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 12:55
Jammu: The army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday in which one terrorist was killed, defence sources said.

“Alert troops of the army foiled the infiltration bid. One terrorist has been killed in this operation which is still going on,” they added.

