Jammu Air Force station conference hall dedicated to Flt Lt Advitiya Bal

Jammu: On the occasion of 90th Air Force Day, Air Force Station Jammu inaugurated the Station Conference Hall dedicated to ‘Son of the Soil’ braveheart, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “Braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, Born on 16 July 1996 at MH Jammu, as a true “Son of the Soil” gave the ultimate sacrifice in the ‘Line of Duty’ on 28 July 2022 while flying a Battle Inoculation Training mission on a Mig-21 Type 69 trainer aircraft.”

“The officer with his sheer hardwork and perseverance joined Sainik School Nagrota and National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of IAF on 16 Jun 2018.”

“The Bravery and supreme sacrifice made by Flt Lt Bal will always be remembered and inspire generations of this soil for years to come.”

“To mark this auspicious day of Indian Air Force as a red letter day, the ‘Bal Conference Hall’ of Air Force Station Jammu was inaugurated by Smt Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in the presence of Air Commodore G.S. Bhullar, VM (AOC Jammu) and Mrs Ruhi Bhullar (President AFWWA {L}) with senior Officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt(IN) Desai.”

“Symbolically, The first video call in newly inaugurated conference room was made between the parents at Jammu with the CO and Officers of Fighter Squadron at Utarlai (Flt Lt Bal’s squadron), where the young officer made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”