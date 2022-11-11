Jammu & Kashmir

JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 09:00
0 180 Less than a minute
JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter
JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

“One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on,” J&K Police said in a tweet citing Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone).

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 09:00
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button