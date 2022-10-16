J&K Police seized 45 kg poppy straw, peddler booked under NDPS Act

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police booked a drug peddler under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 45 kg Poppy Straw was recovered from his house in Pulwama district on Sunday.

Police said on specific information that one person identified as Mohammad yousuf sheikh a resident of Chandgham pulwama is indulged in peddling of contraband substances to the younger generation involving them in drug addiction and also hoarded a large quantity of narcotic substances in his house.

Police swung into action and conducted a raid at a specific location at village Chandgam in presence of Magistrate and during search 45 KG of poppy straw was recovered from the cow shed of the accused. The accused has been arrested on the spot, Police said.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation set into motion.