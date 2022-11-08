JKPSI exam paper leak: CBI conducts searches at seven locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted search operations at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) exam paper leak case.

According to the information, the CBI conducted raids at the premises of arrested accused Yatin Yadav and CRPF constable Surender Singh among others.

A cash of total Rs 61.79 lakh has been recovered so far by the CBI.

The CBI has so far arrested 13 accused in the scam.

It was found during investigation that the Packing Incharge of Printing Press allegedly stole the question paper of JKPSI examination while the same was being packed, and sold the leaked question paper to Rewari-based Yatin Yadav who was arrested on Monday.

“Yadav contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for sale of leaked question paper,” the CBI said.

The touts of J&K allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal (Haryana) one day before the examination. Vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal were arranged by the accused J&K Police ASI Ashok Kumar, arrested on Monday.

Karnal-based accused arranged the hotel for providing leaked question paper to candidates at Karnal.

Surender allegedly provided leaked question paper to certain candidates.

The CBI registered this case on August 3, on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura, then Member, JKSSB, then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB), Ex-Official of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police, owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, private company based at Bengaluru, private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in March.

The results were declared on June 4. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K Govt had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same.

It was alleged that the accused hatched conspiracy with officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

There was abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri & Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to Bengaluru-based private company.

Searches were earlier conducted on August 5 at 30 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru on the premises of the accused.

Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh was made by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before commencement of the examination.

In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light.

Further investigation in the matter is on.