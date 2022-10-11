Kashmir: Maulvi badly thrashes student injuring eye; booked

Srinagar: A case has been officially registered against a Maulvi who mercilessly beat a student until he began bleeding. The incident occurred in Kangan Wuder of ​​central Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. People expressed their anger after the video went viral on social media sites.

Mohd Sadiq Chiche S/o. Abdul Rashid Chiche R/o. Kangan Wuder filed a written complaint in the police station stating that his son Bilal Ahmed Chiche was badly thrashed by the Maulvi of Darul Uloom. As a result, one of his eyes has been injured.

According to the complainant, Maulvi Riaz Ahmed of Darul Uloom beat up his son for not wearing Khandress which is dress code in Darul Uloom due to which he sustained a deep injury in one of his eyes.

According to police sources, a case was registered against Maulvi Riaz Ahmed under FIR No.164/2022 U/S 341,323, IPC 75 JJ Act and further investigation was started.