Kashmiri Pandit killed in valley, cremated in Jammu

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 15:09
Jammu: Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in the Valley, was cremated in Jammu on Sunday.

Bhat’s body was brought to his Jammu residence from the Chaudrigund village of Shopian district Saturday evening.

He was shot and killed by the terrorists outside his home in Chaudrigund village Saturday morning.

Bhat’s assassination triggered protests from Kashmiri Pandits serving under the Prime Minister’s package in the Valley who reiterated their demand to be relocated to Jammu division.

Dozens of people, including Kashmiri Pandits and others participated in the last rites of Bhat.

