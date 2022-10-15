Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Jammu & Kashmir

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 October 2022 - 13:38
Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured by terrorists on Saturday in J&K’s Shopian district.

He was immediately taken to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches.

