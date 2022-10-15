Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured by terrorists on Saturday in J&K’s Shopian district.

Police sources said that the Kashmiri Pandit identified as Puran Krishan Bhat was shot at and injured in Choudhary Gund village of Shopian district by militants on Saturday.

He was immediately taken to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches.