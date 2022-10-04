Killer of top jail official arrested

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said they had arrested the domestic aide who is accused of killing Director General (Prison) Hemant Lohia.

Yasir Ahmed was hiding in a field in Kanhachak area here when he was caught, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

“After a major manhunt launched through the night, the accused has been apprehended,” he said.

The prison official was found murdered in Udheywala area here on Monday night. Singh said the domestic helper, Yasir Ahmed of Ramban, was the key accused in the crime.

He said CCTV footage collected from the incident site showed the suspect running away after the crime.

“He was working in the house for nearly six months and he was quite aggressive in his behaviour,” said Singh.

He added that there was no terror angle to the killing but a thorough probe was on.

“The weapon used in the crime has been seized,” said the officer.

Lohia was appointed the Director General of Prisons in August this year.