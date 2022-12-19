LeT militant associate arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Security forces arrested an alleged militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Police said arrest and the subsequent recovery of arms and ammunition averted targeted attacks in Baramulla and adjoining areas.

Giving details, police said the arrest was made on a specific input from village Chakloo in Baramulla.

“An operation was carried out by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one terrorist associate Mohammad Ishaq Lone of village Nadihal,” a police statement said.

On his disclosure, recoveries were made from Chakloo which included one canister IED, a pistol, a magazine and 18 rounds, police said

In this regard, a case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up.

“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla/ adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of SFs and has saved the precious lives of innocent civilians,” the statement said.