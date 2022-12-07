Jammu & Kashmir

Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

Officials of the disaster management department said that an earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.15 a.m. in the union territory.

Jammu: A light intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

There was no report of casualty or damage to property.

The epicentre was in Kathua district with longitude 75.65 degrees east and latitude 32.71 degrees north.

Officials said no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

