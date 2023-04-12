Jammu & Kashmir

Man arrested in J&K for killing son, injuring wife & daughter

The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 April 2023 - 17:35
Jammu: A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his son, and injuring his wife and daughter.

The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.

He allegedly killed his son, Jatan Singh, and injured wife Poonam and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

“The accused has been arrested and his questioning has started after a case was registered against him,” a police officer said.

IANS
