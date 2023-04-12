Jammu & Kashmir
Man arrested in J&K for killing son, injuring wife & daughter
The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.
Jammu: A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his son, and injuring his wife and daughter.
He allegedly killed his son, Jatan Singh, and injured wife Poonam and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.
“The accused has been arrested and his questioning has started after a case was registered against him,” a police officer said.