Man arrested in J&K for killing son, injuring wife & daughter

Jammu: A man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his son, and injuring his wife and daughter.

The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.

He allegedly killed his son, Jatan Singh, and injured wife Poonam and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

“The accused has been arrested and his questioning has started after a case was registered against him,” a police officer said.