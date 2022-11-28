Jammu & Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti vacates official residence in Srinagar

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Monday vacated her official residence in J&K’s Srinagar and shifted to a private house in the city’s outskirts.

“She has shifted to a private house in Khimber area on the outskirts of Srinagar city,” PDP spokesman said.

The house in Khimber area, where the former Chief Minister shifted today, belongs to her sister, as per sources.

Government had offered her an alternate accommodation in Srinagar which Mufti reportedly declined.

