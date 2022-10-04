Mobile Internet suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri districts

Jammu & Kashmir

Sana Sultana 4 October 2022
Jammu: Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts.

Official sources said mobile Internet services in these areas will remain suspended till 5 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to J&K and he is addressing a historic public rally in Rajouri district.

The decision to suspend the mobile Internet service was part of the elaborate security arrangements made for the protection of the home minister, sources said.

