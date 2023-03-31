Jammu & Kashmir

Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K

Singh's family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village. A large number of local Muslims, including Singh's neighbours and friends, helped perform his last rites on Friday.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 18:18
0 175 1 minute read
Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K
Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in J&K

Srinagar: Muslim neighbours on Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu man at Kakran village in J&K’s Kulgam district, where terrorists had killed the brother of the deceased last year.

Balbir Singh (55), who worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), died on Thursday evening following a heart attack at his home in Kakran village. Singh, who was posted in Amritsar, was on leave to attend the death anniversary of his brother who was killed by terrorists last year.

Singh’s family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village. A large number of local Muslims, including Singh’s neighbours and friends, helped perform his last rites on Friday.

Officers from the CISF also joined the mourners and offered floral tributes to the deceased trooper.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 March 2023 - 18:18
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button