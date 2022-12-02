Jammu & Kashmir

Narcotics, arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Baramulla

Police sources said that the Army and the local police recovered 10 packets of heroin along with arms and ammunition in the Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 13:37
Srinagar: The security forces on Friday recovered narcotics, arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 117 AK rounds and 10 packets of heroin were recovered by a joint team of 8 Rashtriya Rifles and the police in Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector,” sources said.

