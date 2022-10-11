Jammu & Kashmir

NIA raids multiple places in J&K in terror funding case

Official sources said that assisted by the local police and the CRPF, the NIA sleuths were carrying out raids in Rajouri, Poonch, Pulwama, Shopian and a few other places across J&K.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 October 2022 - 09:39
Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case pertaining to the Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K.

“These raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out by the NIA in the terror funding case,” sources said.

Allegations are that the suspects were involved in terror financing.

Jamaat-e-Islami was declared an unlawful association in 2019, but it continued to raise funds in various forms on the pretext of charitable purposes.

These funds were allegedly being diverted to terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, etc., for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir valley as well as the rest of India.

The case was registered suo moto on February 5, 2021. The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against four persons in the case.

The NIA had in August conducted raids at six places and recovered incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, bank and property related documents, and electronic devices.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

