No terror angle in DGP Prisons murder case: Police

Jammu: Police on Wednesday said that no terror angle has emerged in the murder of Director General Prisons, H K Lohia.

“No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of H K Lohia,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone said.

He said that interrogation of the accused is in progress.

“His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation,” said the ADGP.

Lohia on Monday was found murdered with throat slit and burn injuries in Udheywala area.

Lohia in August this year was appointed as DG Prisons.

