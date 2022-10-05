Jammu & Kashmir

No terror angle in DGP Prisons murder case: Police

"No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of H K Lohia," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone said.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 October 2022 - 14:12
Jammu: Police on Wednesday said that no terror angle has emerged in the murder of Director General Prisons, H K Lohia.
He said that interrogation of the accused is in progress.
“His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation,” said the ADGP.
Lohia on Monday was found murdered with throat slit and burn injuries in Udheywala area.
Lohia in August this year was appointed as DG Prisons.

