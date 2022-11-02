One missing, 2 rescued after boat capsizes in J&K’s Wular Lake

Srinagar: One person went missing while two were rescued on Wednesday when a boat capsized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Wular Lake.

Officials sources said a boat carrying three persons capsized in the Wular Lake in the Banyari area.

“Two persons were rescued while the third one is still missing.

“Rescue operation to trace the missing person is going on,” sources said.