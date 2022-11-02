Jammu & Kashmir

One missing, 2 rescued after boat capsizes in J&K’s Wular Lake

Officials sources said a boat carrying three persons capsized in the Wular Lake in the Banyari area.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 12:22
0 176 Less than a minute
One missing, 2 rescued after boat capsizes in J&K's Wular Lake
One missing, 2 rescued after boat capsizes in J&K's Wular Lake

Srinagar: One person went missing while two were rescued on Wednesday when a boat capsized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Wular Lake.

Officials sources said a boat carrying three persons capsized in the Wular Lake in the Banyari area.

“Two persons were rescued while the third one is still missing.

“Rescue operation to trace the missing person is going on,” sources said.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 November 2022 - 12:22
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button