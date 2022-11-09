Jammu & Kashmir

Soldier killed in accidental fire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: A soldier was killed in an accidental fire on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“He was shifted to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Further investigation is going on,” sources said.

Source
IANS
