Jammu & Kashmir

Terror threat to journos: J&K police raids multiple locations

Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 10:31
0 173 Less than a minute
Terror threat to journos: J&K police raids multiple locations
Terror threat to journos: J&K police raids multiple locations

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police are conducting raids at multiple places in connection with online terror threats to local journalists.

“Searches are going on in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with ‘online journalists threat’ case. This is subsequent to the leads received from searches done few days ago in the same case”, Srinagar police said on its twitter page.

Similar raids were carried out last week at different places in connection with the same investigation.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 10:31
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button