Woman, daughter killed in J&K house collapse

Jammu: Two persons of a family were killed and a third suffered serious injuries when their house collapsed in J&K’s Poonch district, police said on Friday.

The dead included a woman and her daughter, while the woman’s husband was critical.

Official sources said a house collapsed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district in which a mother and her daughter were killed while the daughter’s father was seriously injured.

“The injured person has been shifted to hospital,” sources said.