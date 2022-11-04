Jammu & Kashmir

Woman, daughter killed in J&K house collapse

The dead included a woman and her daughter, while the woman's husband was critical.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 4 November 2022 - 13:27
Jammu: Two persons of a family were killed and a third suffered serious injuries when their house collapsed in J&K’s Poonch district, police said on Friday.

Official sources said a house collapsed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district in which a mother and her daughter were killed while the daughter’s father was seriously injured.

“The injured person has been shifted to hospital,” sources said.

