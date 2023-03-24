Young Kashmiri girl hand-writes Holy Quran in four months

Salima, a young girl from the Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, has accomplished an impressive feat by hand-writing the Holy Quran. Her handwriting is so exquisite that it resembles that of a computer. Salima serves as a role model for others as she completed the Quran in just a few months. She attributes her passion for writing the Holy Book to the religious atmosphere in her home and her family’s emphasis on studying and mastering the Holy Quran. Salima diligently wrote every morning and evening while also managing her studies. She expressed gratitude for the support of her family during this endeavor.

Salima shared that she had all the necessary resources provided to her while she was writing the Holy Quran. She received guidance on reading and understanding the Holy Quran from many Maulvi Sahibs in the area. Salima first memorized the Holy Book before proceeding to write it by hand. She was elated to have completed the task within a short span of four months.

The locals expressed their pride and happiness in having a virtuous daughter like Salima in their community. They believe that Salima’s accomplishment has brought glory to their area and Gujjar class. They hope that the government will encourage and support more girls like Salima to achieve their goals.

