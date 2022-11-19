13 Maoists surrender in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Police said 13 Maoists alleged to be accomplices of veteran CPI (Maoist) leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da have surrendered in Assam on Saturday.

The 13 “joined the mainstream today – leaving the path of violence behind – at Dibrugarh and Cachar. They are associates of CPI-Maoist leader Aru Kumar Bhattacharjee who was arrested earlier this year,” Special Director General of Police G P Singh tweeted.

Bhattacharjee was arrested in Cachar district on March 6. The police said that all the cadres approached them for surrender.

According to the police, the 72-year-old Bhattacharjee was tasked with setting up a state-level committee of the CPI (Maoist) in Assam and create a “red corridor” from a neighbouring country to other Maoists-infected states like Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.