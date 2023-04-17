Another BJP MLA in Manipur quits government post

Imphal: Amidst resentment of a section of BJP MLAs against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, party MLA Karam Shyam on Monday resigned from the post of Manipur Tourism Corporation Chairman.

His resignation comes four days after the resignation of another BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh from the post of advisor to the Chief Minister.

In his resignation later, Shyam, who was elected from the Langthabal Assembly constituency, said that he is resigning “as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman” since he assumed charge on November 21, 2022.

Expressing his displeasure, he told the media that he had submitted many proposals to the Chief Minister for various developmental works of the Corporation but no positive reply had been received so far.

On April 13, the resignation of Radheshyam Singh from the post of advisor to Chief Minister Biren Singh, led to a big surprise in the BJP-ruled state.

Radheshyam Singh, who was elected from the Heirok Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, had, after resigning, said that he was not given any responsibilities, nor consulted on any matter since his appointment in January this year.

Both Shyam and Radheshyam Singh had served as the ministers in the first Biren Singh government (2017-2022).

Political circles said that a reasonable number of BJP MLAs are lobbying with the central party leaders against the Chief Minister’s style of functioning. There are reports that some more BJP MLAs, who are now holding the post of chairmen of various corporations and autonomous bodies, are likely to quit their posts.

The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the developments.