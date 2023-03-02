BJP ahead of CPI(M), Congress after 2nd round of counting in Tripura

Agartala: After the second round of vote counting, the ruling BJP in Tripura is ahead of the opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congres as trends of all the 60 Assembly constituencies were now available.

BJP candidates are leading in 28 seats including Bordowali, Ramnagar, Khayerpur, Majlishpur, Badarghat, Mohanpur, Nalchar and Bishalgarh.

A candidate of BJP ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is leading in Jolaibari.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front candidates are leading in 13 seats including Pratapgarh, Barjala, Bamutia, Belonia, Hrishamukh, Sabroom, Bagabassa, Sonamura.

Congress, which contested the February 16 Assembly elections in seat sharing adjustments with the Left parties, is leading in Agartala, Banamalipur, Pabiachara, Kailashahar and Dharmanagar.

The tribal-based Tipra Motha Party, which for the first time contested election in 42 seats, is leading in 12 seats, including Simna, Santir Bazar, Raimavalley, Charilam.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate is leading in Kanchanpur seat.

Counting of votes is taking place 60 centres in 21 locations across Tripura.

In the elections, 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women.