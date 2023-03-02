Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland begins

Agartala/Shillong/Kohima: Counting of votes, polled in the February Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, began on Thursday morning under three-tier security measures, including central paramilitary forces, officials said.

Poll officials said that prohibitory orders have been promulgated in and around all counting centres as a precautionary measure.

The Election Commission has appointed a General Observer for each Assembly constituency while several other officials, including micro-observers and counting supervisors, were appointed for the counting process.

Officials said that metal detectors and CCTVs were installed in each counting hall and the entire counting process was being videographed.

The postal ballots would be counted first and then the EVM votes.

Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women, in fray for the state’s 60 seats.

Officials said that counting is on at 60 centres in 21 locations across Tripura.

In the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections on February 27, 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors and 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters cast their ballots.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor told IANS that vote counting is taking place at 13 centres in all 12 district headquarters and one sub-divisional headquarter in Sohra.

Nagaland election officials said that the votes are being counted in 59 centres across the 16 district headquarters.

Balloting was not held in one Assembly constituency in each Meghalaya and Nagaland, which also have 60-member Assemblies.

Polling was not held in Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, following the death of United Democratic Party candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh. In Nagaland, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto constituency after his only opponent, Khekashe Sumi of the Congress withdrew his candidature.

A total of 183 candidates, including four women, were contesting in Nagaland and 369 candidates, including 36 women, in Meghalaya.