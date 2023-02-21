Drugs, cash valued at Rs 45.16 cr seized in Nagaland pre-poll raids

Kohima: On the direction of the Election Commission, authorities in Nagaland have seized contraband and cash at around Rs 45.16 crore in the ongoing pre-poll raids, officials said on Tuesday.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V.Shashank Shekhar said that various enforcement authorities, comprising central and state, as part of their ongoing pre-poll raids against drugs, arms peddling and illegal financial transactions, have seized contraband and cash, valued at around Rs 45.16 crore, since the announcement of the Assembly polls on January 18.

The seizure also includes foreign liquor, freebies and numerous other items.

Of the Rs 45.16 crore seizure, various drugs valued at Rs 31.30 crore were confiscated followed by Rs 4.81 crore in cash, foreign liquor (73161.239 Liters) valued at Rs 4.65 crore, freebies and other items valued at Rs 4.37 crore, and precious metals worth Rs 16 lakhs.

Election officials said that before the February 27 Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies would step up their raids against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A police officer said that after obtaining permission from court, a total of 7,843 seized liquor bottles were recently destroyed by Nagaland Police in the presence of a magistrate.