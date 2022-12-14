Four MLAs from Meghalaya join BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly election next year, four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They joined the party in the presence of NEDA Convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and other senior leaders.

Among these MLAs, two MLAs Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak are from the National People’s Party (NPP), HM Shangpliang from TMC and Samuel Sangma is an Independent.

Congratulating the MLAs, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the joining of these MLAs will strengthen the BJP in the state in view of the upcoming assembly election.

“Today these MLAs joined the BJP because they have reposed their faith in the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the north east” he added.

Sarma said, their experience will further strengthen the party’s bid for the upcoming assembly election in the state next year.

Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangman and Benedic Marak submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh last month.

BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, which is currently ruling the northeastern state.