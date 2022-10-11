Heroin worth Rs 47 cr seized in Assam

Silchar/Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers accompanied by the Assam Police on Tuesday seized 9.477 kg of heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore in Karimganj district and arrested one person in connection, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said the joint team intercepted a Tripura-bound truck near New Karimganj Railway Station.

Upon searching the vehicle, 764 soap cases containing the heroin were recovered from a cavity made in the ceiling of the truck cabin.

The spokesman added that the driver of the truck which was coming from Mizoram, has been arrested.

BSF officials suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar.

On October 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in Guwahati with the Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all northeastern states on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’.

It was revealed during the meeting that since 2014, drugs worth of Rs 20,000 crore have been seized and 4,888 drug peddlers were arrested in the northeastern states.