Indian Navy biker team to embark on motorcycle expedition across NE

The expedition spread over two legs across all seven states with each leg covering some of the toughest and most breathtaking terrains in North East-India.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 13:19
Guwahati: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’ commemorating the 75th year of Independence of the country, the Indian Navy Motor Bike team – the Sea Riders, is set to embark on a motorcycle expedition across the seven states of North-East India. The journey will be launched from Guwahati on Friday morning, a Navy official statement said.

The expedition will be flagged off by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, through video-conference. The Sea Riders comprising 31 riders including two women officers will cover a total distance of 3500 km over a period of 24 days.

The expedition spread over two legs across all seven states with each leg covering some of the toughest and most breathtaking terrains in North East-India.

The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park – the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival.

The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal and Kohima, riding through high altitude Sela & Bum La Passes.

During the expedition, the Sea Riders will interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure whilst making them aware of the Indian Navy. This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces.

The expedition will conclude in Guwahati on December 15.

IANS
