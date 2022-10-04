Mahishasura idol resembling Mahatma Gandhi! Congress to move court

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee announced on Tuesday that it would move the court against the organisers of a small Durga Puja — Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha — at Kasba in south Kolkata where the idol of Mahishasura resembled Mahatma Gandhi — with a shaved head and spectacle.

Although after wide-spread protests and police intervention, the idol was given a different look on Sunday with the spectacle removed and a wig put on the head of Mahishasura, controversies over the matter continued.

On Tuesday, state Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told mediapersons that depicting Mahatma Gandhi as Mahishasura was an anti-national act and hence the state Congress wants the matter to be settled in the court.

Chowdhury also held the Trinamool Congress-led state government directly responsible for the incident.

“We will be moving the court against this incident. This is nothing but anti-nationalism. The state government is equally responsible for this unfortunate incident. Even in BJP-ruled states, no one has the guts to insult the father of the nation in this manner. The entire world follows Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. We cannot tolerate his insult in West Bengal,” Chowdhury said.

Even different associations of priests have claimed that through this act, the puja organisers actually demeaned Hinduism.

They said that since Hindu philosophy always speaks of paying homage to the deceased persons, such acts are actually contrary to the lessons of this great religion which is also perceived as a way of life.