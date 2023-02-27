North East

Meghalaya polls: 76.57% turnout recorded

The Election Commission said that the vote percentage recorded was approximately 76.57 percent till 5 p.m.

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 27 February 2023 - 21:41
0 178 1 minute read
Meghalaya polls: 76.57% turnout recorded
Meghalaya polls: 76.57% turnout recorded

Shillong: Over 76 per cent voting was recorded in the Meghalaya Assembly election on Monday, and polling was, by and large, peaceful, officials said.

The Election Commission said that the vote percentage recorded was approximately 76.57 percent till 5 p.m.

No major untoward incident happened in the hill state during the election day.

At a polling station in the Nongthymmai constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of the state, there were allegations of proxy voting.

Related Articles

According to sources, at a polling station, Mizo Modern High School in Nongrim Hills, a few voters complained that they could not cast their vote. Following that, the EC has ordered a probe into the incident, however, no re-polling has been ordered until now.

“We are enquiring into the matter,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner S.C. Sadhu said.

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 27 February 2023 - 21:41
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button