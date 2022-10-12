Mominpur violence: Calcutta HC orders formation of SIT

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed West Bengal government to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the communal violence that erupted at Mominpur in Kolkata late on October 9.

Giving its verdict on public interest litigation demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter, the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray directed that SIT should function under direct supervision of state police director general, Manoj Malviya and Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Kumar and submit a report on the action taken to the same bench within the next two weeks.

The division bench also directed the state government to pay compensation to those affected by violence and also report to court on the actions taken by police on the basis of FIRs lodged in the matter. It also directed collection of video footage in the matter.

However, the court refused to pass an order directing NIA enquiry in the matter. The court observed that it will be up to the Union government to decide whether there would be an NIA probe or not, the court will not take any stand in the matter.

On behalf of the Kolkata Police, officer-in-charge of local Ekbalpur Police station informed the court that the police have recovered firearms, bullets and crude bombs. A total of 42 people have been arrested or detained in the matter, he said. At the same time, he said the situation is totally under control presently.

The division bench also asked the city police commissioner to maintain communal harmony in the city in the area at any cost and take steps accordingly. The police administration has to ensure that people of all religions are safe here, the division bench observed.