Tripura Labour Minister’s son accused of gangrape

Agartala: The opposition Congress in Tripura organized protests in Kumarghat of Unokoti district on Saturday demanding to book all the accused persons including the son of

Labour Minister Bagaban Das who was accused of gangrape of a 16 -yrs old girl on October 19

night.

Police said two persons including a woman identified as – Rajib Das and Papia Dey were arrested

in connection with the incident and an investigation has been going on to locate others. However, until specific involvement in the crime is not established, nobody can be arrested on public demand, police stated.

According to police, the victim belongs to Kanchanbari under Fatikroy police station area and has an affair with the accused Rajib. The victim, the daughter of a local BJP leader, came to Kumarghat with the accused lady who took her to a building, which is in the possession of the minister’s son.

She was raped by a gang including Rajib in the building for a long time and later when the victim returned home, the parents observed she was ill and immediately shifted to the hospital where she revealed the incident to doctors. The family lodged an FIR on the next day and based on which

police picked up Rajib and Papia but have not detained the others so far, the victim’s family alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress leader of Kumarghat Satyaban Das alleged that the gangrape was committed in the building of the son of Labour Minister Das, and reportedly, he also took part in the crime. But the police succumbed to the pressure and threats of the minister and BJP leaders and are desperately trying to delete the name of the minister’s son.

“The BJP leaders have been intimidating the victim’s family to minimize the case and not to pursue

it further. We met police officers on Friday and gave full details and requested them to arrest all the accused whose names were divulged by the victims initially to police but police action is not satisfactory,” Das said adding that Congress is observing dawn to dusk strike on Friday in

Kumarghat to press for the demand.

Neither minister Bagaban Das nor the BJP party is not available for reaction.

Source UNI