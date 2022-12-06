13 arrested for post poll violence in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with post-poll violence in Kalol constituency in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district.

During voting in Kalol constituency in the second and final leg of the state assembly polls on Monday, an heated argument between Congress candidate Baldevji Thakor and BJP workers over voting in a polling booth took an ugly turn when a saffron party worker was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The seriously injured worker was rushed to hospital.

Irked by that, a mob, including BJP workers, attacked Congress party’s election office and vandalised it after the voting concluded. The mob gheraoed Baldevji Thakor and even tried to thrash him. As the tempo was building up, more and more workers from both sides started gathering near by, but Gandhinagar District Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal and his team rushed to Kalol in time and controlled the situation.

Congress party’s Kalol constituency in-charge Mukesh Patel alleged that BJP workers armed with sticks and pipes attacked the office and have threatened that they will kill Baldevji Thakor.

Refuting these allegations, BJP candidate Bakaji Thakor claimed Baldevji had realised that he is losing elections and so his workers attacked BJP workers first and vandalised their vehicles.