North India

13 arrested for post poll violence in Gujarat

Congress party's Kalol constituency in-charge Mukesh Patel alleged that BJP workers armed with sticks and pipes attacked the office and have threatened that they will kill Baldevji Thakor.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 17:00
0 180 1 minute read
13 arrested for post poll violence in Gujarat
13 arrested for post poll violence in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with post-poll violence in Kalol constituency in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district.

During voting in Kalol constituency in the second and final leg of the state assembly polls on Monday, an heated argument between Congress candidate Baldevji Thakor and BJP workers over voting in a polling booth took an ugly turn when a saffron party worker was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The seriously injured worker was rushed to hospital.

Irked by that, a mob, including BJP workers, attacked Congress party’s election office and vandalised it after the voting concluded. The mob gheraoed Baldevji Thakor and even tried to thrash him. As the tempo was building up, more and more workers from both sides started gathering near by, but Gandhinagar District Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal and his team rushed to Kalol in time and controlled the situation.

Congress party’s Kalol constituency in-charge Mukesh Patel alleged that BJP workers armed with sticks and pipes attacked the office and have threatened that they will kill Baldevji Thakor.

Related Articles

Refuting these allegations, BJP candidate Bakaji Thakor claimed Baldevji had realised that he is losing elections and so his workers attacked BJP workers first and vandalised their vehicles.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 17:00
0 180 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button