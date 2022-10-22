2.5 ft tall man finds bride; wants to invite Modi in the wedding 

Azim Mansoori who is just 2.5 feet tall hails from Uttar Pradesh. He has found a bride and will marry her next month.

He was looking for an alliance for many days. Finally he found a girl named Bushra who is a resident of Hapur.

Two-and-a-half-feet Azim Mansoori, a resident of Shamli, came to limelight when he reached the police station and requested the police to help him find an alliance for him.

It should be noted that Bushra’s height is also two and a half feet.

Azim Mansoori is very happy with this alliance.

He will wear a sherwani in his wedding and a three-piece in the Valima ceremony.

According to media reports, he wanted to invite Mulayam Singh Yadav to his wedding but he passed away. Now Azeem wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of the state besides Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to attend his wedding ceremony and is sending invitations to these personalities.