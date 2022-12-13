2 AMU students booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks

Aligarh: Two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have been booked for making “objectionable” remarks against a religious place and a particular community while observing December 6 as a black day against the Babri Masjid demolition.

An FIR has been registered against the two students along with some unidentified persons under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs), 298 (uttering words, etc to wound religious feelings) and 505 (statements causing public mischief).

A case was lodged at Civil Lines police station following a complaint by sub-inspector Azhar Hussain based on an inquiry into the matter after a purported video of the protest recently surfaced, the police added.

Aligarh ASP, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, said: “Some AMU students held a protest on the varsity campus and raised objectionable slogans while carrying a poster with derogatory comments scribbled on it. The protest was held even as prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were invoked in the district.”

AMU proctor, Wasim Ali, added” “No permission was granted for any event on December 6 and no protest was held at the campus. We have no notification regarding any black day. We received information regarding the gathering of only a few students on campus who expressed their personal feelings and went away. The university has nothing to do with it.”